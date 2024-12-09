2025 video game release schedule
Triple-A and indie games releasing in 2025 for PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, and Mobile.
It's almost a brand new year and you know what that means, it's time to whip out our (pause for effect) 2025 video game release schedule!
Currently, there aren't too many confirmed specific dates for titles due to launch in 2025 but that hasn't stopped us getting everything together in one place for you. The upcoming year is shaping up to be quite interesting in the terms of new titles, and just maybe, we'll even see GTA 6 appear.
Without further ado, here's our 2025 video game release calendar. As always, we'll keep this page up to date throughout the year with new dates and announcements.
On this page:
Video games releasing in January 2025
Here are all the games we know about releasing in January 2025:
- Wuthering Waves (PS5) and Wuthering Waves 2.0 (PC) - 1st January
- Freedom Wars Remastered (Switch, PS4, PS5, and PC) - 10th January
- Donkey Kong Country Returns HD (Switch) - 16th January
- Tales of Graces f Remastered (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC via Steam and Nintendo Switch) - 17th January
- Dynasty Warriors Origins (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) - 17th January
- Ender Magnolia: Bloom in the Mist (Switch) and 1.0 (PC) - 22nd January
- Star Wars: Episode I: Jedi Power Battles (Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, and PC) - 23rd January
- Cuisineer (Switch) - 28th January
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (PC) - 30th January
- Phantom Brave: The Lost Hero - 30th January
- Citizen Sleeper 2 (PC, Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) - 31st January
Video games releasing in February 2025
Here are all the games we know about releasing in February 2025:
- Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 (PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC) - 4th February
- Civilization 7 (PC, Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - 11th February
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) - 11th February
- Urban Myth Dissolution Center (PC) - 13th February
- Assassin's Creed Shadows (PC, Mac, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) - 14th February
- Date Everything! (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - 14th February
- Avowed (Xbox Series X/S, PC)- 18th February
- Lost Records: Bloom and Rage Tape 1 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) - 18th February
- Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii (Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PS4 and PC) - 21st February
- Yu-Gi-Oh! EARLY DAYS COLLECTION (PC, Switch) - 27th February
- Monster Hunter Wilds (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) - 28th February
- Morsels (Switch) - 28th February
Video games releasing in March 2025
Here are all the games we know about releasing in March 2025:
- Two Point Museum (PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S) - 4th March
- Suikoden 1 & 2 HD Remaster: Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars (PC, Switch, PS5, Xbox One) - 6th March
- Wanderstop (PC, PS5) - 11th March
- Lost Records: Bloom and Rage Tape 2 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) - 18th March
- Xenoblade Chronicles X Remastered (Switch) - 20th March
- Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories and the Envisioned Land (Switch) - 21st March
- Tales of the Shire (PC, Switch, PS4, Xbox Series X/S) - 25th March
- Atomfall (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - 27th March
- Inzoi early access (PC) - 28th March 2025
- Football Manager 2025 (PC, PS5, Xbox) - March 2025
- Football Manager 2025 Mobile (Netflix) - March 2025
Video games releasing in April 2025
Here are all the games we know about releasing in April 2025:
- Koira - 17th April
- Fatal Fury: City of The Wolves (PC, PlayStation 4, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S) - 21st April
- Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time (Switch) - April 2025
Video games releasing in May 2025
Video games releasing in June 2025
Video games releasing in July 2025
Video games releasing in August 2025
Video games releasing in September 2025
Video games releasing in October 2025
Video games releasing in November 2025
Video games releasing in December 2025
2025 Video games releasing with no specific date
Here are all the video games releasing in 2025 with no specific date yet:
- Begone Beast early access (PC) - February 2025
- Eternal Strands (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) - Early 2025
- Winter Burrow (PC, Xbox) - Early 2025
- Rooster (PC and consoles) - Early 2025
- The Hundred Line Last Defense Academy - Early 2025
- Dune: Awakening (PC) - early 2025
- The First Berserker: Khazan (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S - Early 2025
- Hyper Light Breaker early access (PC) - Early 2025
- Wheel World (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) - Early 2025
- Cyberpunk 2077 (Mac) - early 2025
- Moth Kubit (Switch) - Spring 2025
- Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma (Switch) - Spring 2025
- Lunar Remastered Collection (PS5, PS5) - Spring 2025
- Ghost Town (PC, PSVR2, and Quest 2/3 ) - Spring 2025
- Farthest Frontier full release - Spring 2025
- Golf Gambit (PC) - Q1 2025
- Demonschool (PC, Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) - Q1 2025
- Crashlands 2 - (PC, iOS, Android) - Q1 2025
- Revenge of the Savage Planet - Q1/Q2 2025
- Rainbow Six Mobile (mobile) - Beyond March 2025
- The Division Resurgence (mobile) - Beyond March 2025
- Amerzone - The Explorer's Legacy (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) - Q2 2025
- Cities: Skylines 2 (PS5, Xbox Series X/S) - Q2 2025
- Looney Tunes: Wacky World of Sports - Autumn 2025
- GTA 6 - Autumn 2025
- Exodus - Late 2025
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Bye Sweet Carole
- Paralives early access
- Lost Hellden (PlayStation consoles, Xbox Series X/S, PC (Steam, Epic, GoG), and Nintendo Switch)
- Heartworm (PC)
- Twilight Bastion
- Pokemon Legends Z-A (Switch)
- Sleight of Hand (PC, Xbox Series X/S)
- The Sinking City 2
- The First Berserker: Khazan (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S)
- Project Mango (collaboration with In A Nutshell YouTube channel)
- As We Descend
- Project Birdseye
- Slay the Spire 2 early access
- Promise Mascot Agency (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, and PC)
- Ballad Of Antara
- Little Nightmares 3 (PC, Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S)
- Star Birds (Steam)
- Doom: The Dark Ages
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S)
- South of Midnight (PC, Xbox Series X/S
- Fable (PC, Xbox Series X/S)
- FragPunk (PC, Xbox Series X/S)
- Mixtape (PC, PlayStation, Xbox Series X/S)
- Mecha BREAK (PC, Xbox Series X/S)
- Wuchang: Fallen Feathers (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S)
- Tiny Bookshop
- Tukoni: Forest Keepers (PC, consoles)
- Possessor(s)
- Cuffbust (PC)
- Cairn (PC, Consoles)
- Battle Vision Network
- Hello Again
- Anno 117: Pax Romana (PC, consoles)
- Mio Memories In Orbit
- Hello Kitty Island Adventure
- Metroid Prime 4: Beyond
- Forestrike (PC, Switch)
- Splitgate sequel (PC, PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S)
- Despelote (PC, PlayStation, Xbox)
- Prison Architect 2 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S)
- Terminator: Survivors early access (PC)
- Descenders Next
- Replaced (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S)
- Midnight Forge
- Sniper Elite: Resistance (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox X/S)
- Roadcraft (PC, PS4, Xbox Series X/S)
- We Harvest Shadows (PC) - no date
- Alia (PC)
- Tribe Nine (PC, iOS, Android)
- Directive 8020 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S)
- Borderlands 4 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S)
- Dying Light: The Beast (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S)
- King of Meat (PC, Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X/S)
Arc Raiders
- Dune: Awakening (PS5, Xbox Series X/S)
- Reanimal (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S)
- Herdling (PC, 'Consoles')
- Masters of Albion (PC)
- Floatopia (PC, Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X/S)
- Mafia: The Old Country (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S)
- Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S)
- Lost in Random: The Eternal Die (PC, Switch, PS4, Xbox One)
- Tokyo Xtreme Racer
- Coffee Talk: Tokyo (Switch)
- Shovel Knight: Shovel of Hope DX (Switch)
- Star Overdrive (Switch)
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky the 1st (Switch)
- Capcom Fighting Collection 2 (Switch)
- Graft
- Marvel vs. Capcom: Fighting Collection Arcade Classics (Xbox One)
- Capcom Fighting Collection 2 (Xbox One)
- Astrobotanica early access (PC)
- Kristala (full release, Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X/S)
- Music Power Up (PC)
- Towerborne (Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S)
- Skate early access (PlayStation, Xbox, PC (including Steam), and mobile devices)
- Professor Layton and the New World of Steam
- The Midnight Walk (PC, PS5, PSVR2)
- Hell is Us (PC, PS5)
- ArcheAge Chronicles (PC, PS5)
- Ghost of Yotei (PS5)
- The Alters (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X)
- Poppy Playtime Chapter 4 (PC)
- Hotel Barcelona (Steam, Xbox Series X/S, and PS5)
- Pathologic 3 (PC)
- Terrifier: The ARTcade Game (Steam, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S)
- Football Manager 2025 Touch (Switch)
- Beneath (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S)
- Corpse Party 2 Darkness Distortion (PC, PS4, Switch)
- Cronos: The New Dawn - (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S)
- Mouse: P.I. For Hire (PC, Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One)
- Subnautica 2
- Edens Zero (PC, Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S)
- Mistfall Hunter (PC, Xbox Series X/S)
- The Legend of Baboo (PC, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One)
- FBC: Firebreak (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S)
- Double Dragon Revive (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC)
- 33 Immortals early access (PC, Xbox Series X/S)
- Cabernet (PC)
- Jump Ship early access (PC, Xbox)
- Spirit Swap: Lofi Beats to Match-3 To (PC)
- Tormented Souls 2 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S)
- Wanderstop (PC)
- Sliding Hero (PC)
- Stellar Blade (PC)
- Deltarune Chapter 3 and 4
- Final Fantasy 14 Mobile (iOS, Android) - TBC
- Forever Skies (Steam, PS5)
Hardware and video game adaptations releasing in 2025
Here are all the TV, movie, and animated video game adaptations releasing in 2025:
- Castlevania: Nocturne Season Two (Netflix) - January 2025
- The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep (Netflix) - 11th February 2025
- Devil May Cry anime (Netflix) - April 2025
- Minecraft animated series - 4th April, 2025
- Minecraft Movie - 4th April, 2025
- Until Dawn - 25th April 2025
Hardware
So far, the only major piece of hardware we know is due to relase in 2025 is the long-awaited and highly talked about Switch 2 - the successor to the current Switch Console. Though there's no confirmed release date yet, it has been confirmed that the Switch 2 will be backwards compatible with some Switch games and that Nintendo Switch Online will be available on the console too.
That's it for now - we hope you have a good 2025!