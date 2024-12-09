It's almost a brand new year and you know what that means, it's time to whip out our (pause for effect) 2025 video game release schedule!

Currently, there aren't too many confirmed specific dates for titles due to launch in 2025 but that hasn't stopped us getting everything together in one place for you. The upcoming year is shaping up to be quite interesting in the terms of new titles, and just maybe, we'll even see GTA 6 appear.

Without further ado, here's our 2025 video game release calendar. As always, we'll keep this page up to date throughout the year with new dates and announcements.

On this page:

Video games releasing in January 2025

Here are all the games we know about releasing in January 2025:

Wuthering Waves (PS5) and Wuthering Waves 2.0 (PC) - 1st January

Freedom Wars Remastered (Switch, PS4, PS5, and PC) - 10th January

Donkey Kong Country Returns HD (Switch) - 16th January

Tales of Graces f Remastered (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC via Steam and Nintendo Switch) - 17th January

Dynasty Warriors Origins (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) - 17th January

Ender Magnolia: Bloom in the Mist (Switch) and 1.0 (PC) - 22nd January

Star Wars: Episode I: Jedi Power Battles (Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, and PC) - 23rd January

Cuisineer (Switch) - 28th January

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (PC) - 30th January

Phantom Brave: The Lost Hero - 30th January

Citizen Sleeper 2 (PC, Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) - 31st January

Video games releasing in February 2025

Here are all the games we know about releasing in February 2025:

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 (PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC) - 4th February

Civilization 7 (PC, Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - 11th February

Urban Myth Dissolution Center (PC) - 13th February

Assassin's Creed Shadows (PC, Mac, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) - 14th February

Date Everything! (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - 14th February

Avowed (Xbox Series X/S, PC)- 18th February

Lost Records: Bloom and Rage Tape 1 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) - 18th February

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii (Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PS4 and PC) - 21st February

Yu-Gi-Oh! EARLY DAYS COLLECTION (PC, Switch) - 27th February

Monster Hunter Wilds (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) - 28th February

Morsels (Switch) - 28th February

Video games releasing in March 2025

Here are all the games we know about releasing in March 2025:

Two Point Museum (PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S) - 4th March

Suikoden 1 & 2 HD Remaster: Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars (PC, Switch, PS5, Xbox One) - 6th March

Wanderstop (PC, PS5) - 11th March

Lost Records: Bloom and Rage Tape 2 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) - 18th March

Xenoblade Chronicles X Remastered (Switch) - 20th March

Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories and the Envisioned Land (Switch) - 21st March

Tales of the Shire (PC, Switch, PS4, Xbox Series X/S) - 25th March

Atomfall (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - 27th March

Inzoi early access (PC) - 28th March 2025

Football Manager 2025 (PC, PS5, Xbox) - March 2025

Football Manager 2025 Mobile (Netflix) - March 2025

Video games releasing in April 2025

Here are all the games we know about releasing in April 2025:

Koira - 17th April

Fatal Fury: City of The Wolves (PC, PlayStation 4, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S) - 21st April

Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time (Switch) - April 2025

Video games releasing in May 2025

Video games releasing in June 2025

Video games releasing in July 2025

Video games releasing in August 2025

Video games releasing in September 2025

Video games releasing in October 2025

Video games releasing in November 2025

Video games releasing in December 2025

2025 Video games releasing with no specific date

Here are all the video games releasing in 2025 with no specific date yet:

Begone Beast early access (PC) - February 2025

Eternal Strands (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) - Early 2025

Winter Burrow (PC, Xbox) - Early 2025

Rooster (PC and consoles) - Early 2025

The Hundred Line Last Defense Academy - Early 2025

Dune: Awakening (PC) - early 2025

The First Berserker: Khazan (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S - Early 2025

Hyper Light Breaker early access (PC) - Early 2025

Wheel World (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) - Early 2025

Cyberpunk 2077 (Mac) - early 2025

Moth Kubit (Switch) - Spring 2025

Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma (Switch) - Spring 2025

Lunar Remastered Collection (PS5, PS5) - Spring 2025

Ghost Town (PC, PSVR2, and Quest 2/3 ) - Spring 2025

Farthest Frontier full release - Spring 2025

Golf Gambit (PC) - Q1 2025

Demonschool (PC, Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) - Q1 2025

Crashlands 2 - (PC, iOS, Android) - Q1 2025

Revenge of the Savage Planet - Q1/Q2 2025

Rainbow Six Mobile (mobile) - Beyond March 2025

The Division Resurgence (mobile) - Beyond March 2025

Amerzone - The Explorer's Legacy (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) - Q2 2025

Cities: Skylines 2 (PS5, Xbox Series X/S) - Q2 2025

Looney Tunes: Wacky World of Sports - Autumn 2025

GTA 6 - Autumn 2025

Exodus - Late 2025

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Bye Sweet Carole

Paralives early access

Lost Hellden (PlayStation consoles, Xbox Series X/S, PC (Steam, Epic, GoG), and Nintendo Switch)

Heartworm (PC)

Twilight Bastion

Pokemon Legends Z-A (Switch)

Sleight of Hand (PC, Xbox Series X/S)

The Sinking City 2

The First Berserker: Khazan (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S)

Project Mango (collaboration with In A Nutshell YouTube channel)

As We Descend

Project Birdseye

Slay the Spire 2 early access

Promise Mascot Agency (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, and PC)

Ballad Of Antara

Little Nightmares 3 (PC, Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S)

Star Birds (Steam)

Doom: The Dark Ages

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S)

South of Midnight (PC, Xbox Series X/S

Fable (PC, Xbox Series X/S)

FragPunk (PC, Xbox Series X/S)

Mixtape (PC, PlayStation, Xbox Series X/S)

Mecha BREAK (PC, Xbox Series X/S)

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S)

Tiny Bookshop

Tukoni: Forest Keepers (PC, consoles)

Possessor(s)

Cuffbust (PC)

Cairn (PC, Consoles)

Battle Vision Network

Hello Again

Anno 117: Pax Romana (PC, consoles)

Mio Memories In Orbit

Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond

Forestrike (PC, Switch)

Splitgate sequel (PC, PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S)

Despelote (PC, PlayStation, Xbox)

Prison Architect 2 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S)

Terminator: Survivors early access (PC)

Descenders Next

Replaced (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S)

Midnight Forge

Sniper Elite: Resistance (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox X/S)

Roadcraft (PC, PS4, Xbox Series X/S)

We Harvest Shadows (PC) - no date

Alia (PC)

Tribe Nine (PC, iOS, Android)

Directive 8020 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S)

Borderlands 4 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S)

Dying Light: The Beast (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S)

King of Meat (PC, Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X/S)

Arc Raiders (think this might be out already)

Reanimal (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S)

Herdling (PC, 'Consoles')

Masters of Albion (PC)

Floatopia (PC, Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X/S)

Mafia: The Old Country (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S)

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S)

Lost in Random: The Eternal Die (PC, Switch, PS4, Xbox One)

Tokyo Xtreme Racer

Coffee Talk: Tokyo (Switch)

Shovel Knight: Shovel of Hope DX (Switch)

Star Overdrive (Switch)

The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky the 1st (Switch)

Capcom Fighting Collection 2 (Switch)

Graft

Marvel vs. Capcom: Fighting Collection Arcade Classics (Xbox One)

Capcom Fighting Collection 2 (Xbox One)

Astrobotanica early access (PC)

Kristala (full release, Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X/S)

Music Power Up (PC)

Towerborne (Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S)

Skate early access (PlayStation, Xbox, PC (including Steam), and mobile devices)

Professor Layton and the New World of Steam

The Midnight Walk (PC, PS5, PSVR2)

Hell is Us (PC, PS5)

ArcheAge Chronicles (PC, PS5)

Ghost of Yotei (PS5)

The Alters (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X)

Poppy Playtime Chapter 4 (PC)

Hotel Barcelona (Steam, Xbox Series X/S, and PS5)

Pathologic 3 (PC)

Terrifier: The ARTcade Game (Steam, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S)

Football Manager 2025 Touch (Switch)

Beneath (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S)

Corpse Party 2 Darkness Distortion (PC, PS4, Switch)

Cronos: The New Dawn - (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S)

Mouse: P.I. For Hire (PC, Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One)

Subnautica 2

Edens Zero (PC, Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S)

Mistfall Hunter (PC, Xbox Series X/S)

The Legend of Baboo (PC, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One)

FBC: Firebreak (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S)

Double Dragon Revive (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

33 Immortals early access (PC, Xbox Series X/S)

Cabernet (PC)

Jump Ship early access (PC, Xbox)

Spirit Swap: Lofi Beats to Match-3 To (PC)

Tormented Souls 2 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S)

Wanderstop (PC)

Sliding Hero (PC)

Stellar Blade (PC)

Deltarune Chapter 3 and 4

Final Fantasy 14 Mobile (iOS, Android) - TBC

Forever Skies (Steam, PS5)

Hardware and video game adaptations releasing in 2024

Here are all the TV, movie, and animated video game adaptations releasing in 2025:

Castlevania: Nocturne Season Two (Netflix) - January 2025

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep (Netflix) - 11th February 2025

Devil May Cry anime (Netflix) - April 2025

Minecraft animated series - 4th April, 2025

Minecraft Movie - 4th April, 2025

Until Dawn - 25th April 2025

Hardware

So far, the only major piece of hardware we know is due to relase in 2025 is the long-awaited and highly talked about Switch 2 - the successor to the current Switch Console. Though there's no confirmed release date yet, it has been confirmed that the Switch 2 will be backwards compatible with some Switch games and that Nintendo Switch Online will be available on the console too.

That's it for now - we hope you have a good 2025!