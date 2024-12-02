18 titles heading to Prime Gaming in December, including Star Wars: Bounty Hunter and Dredge
Plus, Quake 2! Planet of Lana! More!
As we thrust ourselves boots first into the season of giving, Amazon has announced its own bout of spirited subscriber-only generosity, bringing 18 titles to Prime Gaming in December.
December's offerings - as is customary for Prime Gaming - arrive over the course of several scheduled content drops, with Star Wars: Bounty Hunter, Tomb Raider: Underworld, Overcooked 2, Call of Juarez: Gunslinger, and fishing horror Dredge all available to claim now.
Then, as December continues, Prime Gaming subscribers can get their mitts on the likes of Quake 2 and beautiful side-scrolling puzzle-platformer Planet of Lana. All this culminates with the arrival of psychological adventure The Town of Light on 26th December, which makes for one hell of a Boxing Day comedown. The full list of incoming titles can be found below.
Available now:
- Star Wars: Bounty Hunter [GOG Code]
- Tomb Raider: Underworld [GOG Code]
- Overcooked! 2 [GOG Code]
- Call of Juarez: Gunslinger [GOG Code]
- Dredge [GOG Code]
5th December:
- Quake 2 [GOG Code]
- Disney Pixar Wall-E [Amazon Games App]
12th December:
- Planet of Lana [GOG Code]
- Hero's Hour [GOG Code]
- The Coma: Recut [GOG Code]
- Electrician Simulator [Epic Games Store]
- ReDrawn: The Painted Tower Collector’s Edition [Amazon Games App]
19th December:
- Nine Witches: Family Disruption [Amazon Games App]
- Predator: Hunting Grounds [Epic Games Store]
- Aces of the Luftwaffe — Squadron Extended Edition [Amazon Games App]
- Simulakros [Amazon Games App]
- Christmas Fables: The Magic Snowflake Collector’s Edition [Legacy Games Code]
26th December
- The Town of Light [GOG Code]
And that's not quite everything either. Prime Gaming subscribers in the UK, US, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Austria, the Netherlands, and Poland also get access to a rotating selection of titles via Amazon's cloud gaming service, Luna.
December's games include Death Stranding Director's Cut, The Expanse: A Telltale Series Deluxe Edition, Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition, Fallout New Vegas: Ultimate Edition, The Jackbox Naughty Pack, Endling — Extinction is Forever, Disney Pixar Cars, Disney Pixar Wall-E, Split/Second, El Hijo, Are You Smarter than a 5th Grader, Chicken Police — Paint it Red!, Spitlings, Oddsparks: An Automation Adventure, XDefiant, Fortnite, Lego Fortnite, Rocket Racing, Fortnite Festival, and Trackmania.