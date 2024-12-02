18 titles heading to Prime Gaming in December, including Star Wars: Bounty Hunter and Dredge

As we thrust ourselves boots first into the season of giving, Amazon has announced its own bout of spirited subscriber-only generosity, bringing 18 titles to Prime Gaming in December.

December's offerings - as is customary for Prime Gaming - arrive over the course of several scheduled content drops, with Star Wars: Bounty Hunter, Tomb Raider: Underworld, Overcooked 2, Call of Juarez: Gunslinger, and fishing horror Dredge all available to claim now.

Then, as December continues, Prime Gaming subscribers can get their mitts on the likes of Quake 2 and beautiful side-scrolling puzzle-platformer Planet of Lana. All this culminates with the arrival of psychological adventure The Town of Light on 26th December, which makes for one hell of a Boxing Day comedown. The full list of incoming titles can be found below.

Available now:

Star Wars: Bounty Hunter [GOG Code]

Tomb Raider: Underworld [GOG Code]

Overcooked! 2 [GOG Code]

Call of Juarez: Gunslinger [GOG Code]

Dredge [GOG Code]

5th December:

Quake 2 [GOG Code]

Disney Pixar Wall-E [Amazon Games App]

12th December:

Planet of Lana [GOG Code]

Hero's Hour [GOG Code]

The Coma: Recut [GOG Code]

Electrician Simulator [Epic Games Store]

ReDrawn: The Painted Tower Collector’s Edition [Amazon Games App]

19th December:

Nine Witches: Family Disruption [Amazon Games App]

Predator: Hunting Grounds [Epic Games Store]

Aces of the Luftwaffe — Squadron Extended Edition [Amazon Games App]

Simulakros [Amazon Games App]

Christmas Fables: The Magic Snowflake Collector’s Edition [Legacy Games Code]

26th December

The Town of Light [GOG Code]

And that's not quite everything either. Prime Gaming subscribers in the UK, US, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Austria, the Netherlands, and Poland also get access to a rotating selection of titles via Amazon's cloud gaming service, Luna.

December's games include Death Stranding Director's Cut, The Expanse: A Telltale Series Deluxe Edition, Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition, Fallout New Vegas: Ultimate Edition, The Jackbox Naughty Pack, Endling — Extinction is Forever, Disney Pixar Cars, Disney Pixar Wall-E, Split/Second, El Hijo, Are You Smarter than a 5th Grader, Chicken Police — Paint it Red!, Spitlings, Oddsparks: An Automation Adventure, XDefiant, Fortnite, Lego Fortnite, Rocket Racing, Fortnite Festival, and Trackmania.