17-year-old Castle Crashers' new DLC gets a release window

Castle Crashers' has revealed more details of its first DLC for 13 years, and while we don't yet have a firm release date, we do have a window: summer (Q3) 2025.

Last summer - 12 years after it first arrived on Steam, and 16 years after it debuted on Xbox Live Arcade - Castle Crashers announced it was getting new DLC on Steam (and only Steam - sorry, Xbox players).

Premium DLC Painter Boss Paradise not only includes new player and weapon artwork for all official characters and new character Paint Junior, but it also adds Steam workshop functionality, so players can create and share their own skins "with the world".

"After 16 years, when it came time to give Castle Crashers some more love, I started by drawing brand new knights," explained Dan Paladin, co-founder and art director at The Behemoth.

"I was able to do this fairly quickly and thought, 'Why shouldn't everyone have the ability to do this?', so - BOOM - the Painter Boss gave us all a perfect opportunity to make a natural shift to creating. People have wanted new characters so often - this allows the whole community to finally share more than we could ever give them!"

Although Castle Crashers debuted on Xbox and is still available on Sony consoles and Nintendo Switch, the $4 DLC (regional pricing is still to be confirmed) is only coming to Steam. You can wishlist it now.

"Much like The Behemoth's last Live Arcade effort, Alien Hominid HD, this is a resolutely old-fashioned side-scroller," Dan Whitehead wrote in Eurogamer's Castle Crashers review, waaaaay back in 2008.

"Where it differs is in a much less brutal learning curve, a vastly increased amount of peripheral stuff to play with and a generally more rounded gaming experience."