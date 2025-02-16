10:10 Games cuts 20 jobs after "complete commercial and critical failure" of debut game, Funko Fusion

10:10 Games has initiated redundancies following the "complete commercial and critical failure" of Funko Fusion.

According to a report by Insider Gaming, where sources shared their experiences under the promise of anonymity, the lukewarm reception to Funko Fusion meant the UK studio struggled to secure funding for addition projects, and some colleagues were informed that there "isn’t enough work to give the whole team".

Sources intimate no meaningful severance support has been made available, with only "the bare minimum" entitlement offered, as well as payment of unused holiday. However, this, some speculate, is why colleagues were pressured into using up all their leave ahead of the announcement.

Because of this, some colleagues were notified that their jobs were at risk whilst on leave. In some instances, these staff felt obliged to attend meetings about their future at the studio whilst on holiday, even if they were away in different timezones.

"Management seemed very keen to wrap up the process quickly, and despite saying that they were fully open to suggestions and feedback, none of it has been taken on board," said one source.

Whilst unconfirmed, it's thought around 20 people have been impacted by the cuts, bringing the estimated number of developers who have lost their jobs across the games industry to around 900 in 2025 alone.