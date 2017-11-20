Eurogamer.net
Valkyria Chronicles 4 announced for Nintendo Switch

And PS4, Xbox One.

By Tom Phillips Published

Six years after the release of Valkyria Chronicles 3, Sega's tactical role-playing game series is making a triumphant return - and arriving on Nintendo Switch.

Valkyria Chronicles 4 will launch for Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in 2018, Sega revealed in a surprise announcement over the weekend.

Its story is something of a soft reboot for the franchise - Valkyria Chronicles 4 takes place around the same time as Valkyria Chronicles 1, although the action focuses on a fresh set of characters.

Expect the same turn-based strategy RPG mixed with third-person shooting gameplay, arty watercolour anime visuals and another score from Hitoshi Sakimoto.

The announcement has been met by a warm response from fans who still feel let down by last year's middling spin-off Valkyria Revolution. The less said about that, the better.

