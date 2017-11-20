Feline-dating simulator Purrfect Date releases next month on Steam

Surreal cat-dating adventure Purrfect Date comes to Steam next month.

Bossa Studios' Bae Team has announced the adorable dating simulator visual novel will release on Steam on 15th December. You can watch the developer's incredibly cute announcement video below - seriously I can't recommend it enough.

In Purrfect Date, you play as a human who has been hired to conduct research on the mysterious Cat Island, alongside the eccentric Professor Pawpur. It's not long before you realise there is much more to the island and its feline residents than meets the eye.

With six dateable cats in total, Purrfect Date looks pawsitevly kooky, but will have cat lovers feeling like they've got the cream.

Eurogamer played a demo of Purrfect Date at EGX this year and found it was much sweeter, funnier, and less creepy, than expected. As the video says: "come for the pussy, stay for the tale".