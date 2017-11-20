Black Friday deals for Monday 20th November

Over at Humble, the site's Fall Sale is now in full swing, with literally thousands of games seeing discounts from a variety of publishers. This one is set to end on November 28th, so there's still time to grab a bargain. Humble Monthly subscribers will get an extra 10% off the discounted prices, too. Some highlights:

Not all that long after Sony's price-hike of its PlayStation Plus service, you can pick up a year's subscription for a nicely discounted amount. The current offer will get you a 12-month PS Plus membership for £37.49 in the UK or $39.99 in the US.

UK Deals

Not to be outdone by Currys' PS4 Pro bundle last weekend, Amazon launched its own offer featuring a PS4 Pro 1TB console along with copies of FIFA 18 and Call of Duty WW2, all for £299.99. That makes it about £50 cheaper than the PS4 Pro regularly costs and you're getting two of the year's more recent and high-profile releases for free.

PS4 Pro 1TB with FIFA 18 and Call of Duty WW2 for £299.99 from Amazon UK

Alternatively, you can opt to pick this one up from GAME and get a 2-month NOW TV pass thrown in.

PS4 Pro with FIFA 18, Call of Duty WW2 and NOW TV for £299.99 from GAME

Over on the Xbox One S side of things, you can currently grab a rather nice selection of bundles for discounted prices, though most of these are for pay-and-collect only at this point. Stock for home delivery does keep drifting in and out, though, if you're quick. The current offer lets you pick up an Xbox One S bundle (with either Minecraft, Rocket League, Assassin's Creed or Forza Horizon 3) with Star Wars Battlefront 2, Fallout 4 and Doom for £199.99. Add Forza Motorsport 7 and you'll be paying £10 more.

Xbox One S bundles from Currys PC World

Forza Motorsport 7 is seeing its first major price cut in its boxed form over at Amazon UK right now, bringing the price down to £29.99 for the first time.

Forza Motorsport 7 for £29.99 from Amazon UK

One of last year's major Black Friday draws, Titanfall 2, is back for another round. The digital edition of the PC version of the game is down to £12.50 at Amazon UK right now.

Titanfall 2 on PC (Origin) for £12.50 from Amazon UK

As previously reported, Sony's major discount on its PSVR headset is live now and includes a headset, camera, PSVR Worlds and a copy of either Skyrim VR or Gran Turismo Sport, all for £249.99. Stock is drifting in and out at Amazon, though the bundle is still orderable for when it does show back up in the Amazon warehouse.

PlayStation VR Starter Pack (headset, camera, and PSVR Worlds) with Skyrim VR for £249.99 from Amazon UK