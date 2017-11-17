Swipe-to-rule monarch sim Reigns is getting a sequel this December

Developer Nerial's wonderfully weird monarch sim Reigns is getting a sequel, Reigns: Her Majesty, on PC and mobile this December.

The original Reigns cast you as a benevolent (or malevolent, depending on your particular whims) medieval monarch. Your kingdom and legacy were entirely shaped by the responses you gave to the constant stream of questions and requests from advisors, peasants, allies, and enemies. The whole thing played out using an incredibly simple, but strangely compelling, Tinder-style swipe-to-decide interface.

As far as the mechanically similar sequel goes, Nerial says of Reigns: Her Majesty, "A cultural renaissance has bestowed the world with a new era of knowledge and enlightenment but greed and jealousy still conspire against the benevolent queen.

"Outwit and outlast those that would seek to depose you and your husband by swiping left or right, making just (or unjust) decisions on all manner of royal matters. Maintain the balance between the kingdom's most powerful factions, use mystical items from your inventory, and navigate the increasingly complex politics and personal relationships of your dynasty."

Along with a new ruler - the queen - Reigns: Her Majesty offers up a brand-new kingdom, with its own politics and intrigue, and a new inventory system. "Find and upgrade five special items in a new inventory system", says Nerial, "Use your powerful items on character cards and unlock special paths in the ever more complex narrative of your kingdom". Each run-through also includes specific goals, known as Royal Challenges, and reaching them will unlock new cards and story possibilities for future reigns.

Reigns: Her Majesty will launch for PC, iOS, and Android on December 7th.