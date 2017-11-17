Jelly Deals: Humble Store's Fall Sale live now with free copy of Killer is Dead

A note from the editor: Jelly Deals is a deals site launched by our parent company, Gamer Network, with a mission to find the best bargains out there. Look out for the Jelly Deals roundup of reduced-price games and kit every Saturday on Eurogamer.

Just in time for Black Friday 2017, Humble has launched one of its biggest sales this year. The Fall sale is live now, finishing on November 28th at 10 am (Pacific), and features literally thousands of games with some nice savings.

As we've mentioned quite a few times now, we'll be keeping our eyes firmly locked onto Black Friday deals for the next week and a bit. Elsewhere on the site, you can find our guides to the best PS4 Black Friday deals, Xbox Blck Friday offers, Nintendo Black Friday bundles, PC gaming Black Friday discounts and a bunch of other useful stuff.

If you never got around to owning a copy of Grand Theft Auto 5, for example, it's currently 50 per cent off. Alternatively, you can drop £16.74 / $13.39 (don't ask about that currency conversion) for a copy of Metal Gear Solid 5: The Phantom Pain and have a stupidly fun time (I say, as an unapologetic MGS fan). Or pick up Resident Evil 7 for £20 / $30, Hollow Knight for £7.25 / $9.89, Event[0] for £8.99 / $11.99 and much more.

This sale spans the entirety of Black Friday week and well into the embarrassingly titled 'Cyber Monday' week thereafter. At the time of writing, you can also pick up a free copy of Killer is Dead: Nightmare Edition as a limited time freebie. All you'll need for that is a Humble account if you don't already have one.

Here are some of the highlights of the Fall Sale so far:

Grand Theft Auto 5 for £19.99 / $29.99

Rogue Legacy for £2.29 / $2.99

Darksiders Franchise Pack for £8.99 / $9.99

Resident Evil 7 for £19.99 / $29.99

Hollow Knight for £7.25 / $9.89

Metal Gear Solid 5: The Phantom Pain for £16.74 / $13.39

L.A. Noire Complete Edition for £7.49 / $8.99

Outlast 2 for £11.49 / $14.99

Event[0] for £8.99 / $11.99

Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance for £4.99 / $7.49

Volgarr The Viking for £1.59 / $1.99

Homeworld Remastered Collection for £9.17 / $11.89

Killing Floor 2 for £9.99 / $14.99

Squad for £20.99 / $27.99

Grim Dawn for £6.79 / $8.49

You can find all of that and a bunch of others on the link below.

Fall Sale from Humble Store