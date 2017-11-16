Star Wars Battlefront 2 loot boxes investigated by Belgian Gaming Commission

The Belgian Gaming Commission is investigating whether loot box systems used in Star Wars Battlefront 2 and Overwatch qualify as gambling.

Originally reported by VTM (via Gamasutra), the general director of the the Belgian Gaming Commission, Peter Naessens, told the local news outlet the commission is investigating whether the loot box mechanisms used in Battlefront 2 and Overwatch should be branded as gambling.

The debate over loot boxes, and whether they should be considered gambling, feels like it has reached breaking point. Star Wars Battlefront 2 has been at the forefront of the controversial topic in recent weeks with EA receiving a huge amount of backlash over its use of loot crates in Battlefront 2.

This led to changes being made to the title's loot box system, but still there have been calls for the government to step in and regulate loot boxes as a form of gambling.

Though the UK government's recent response on the topic was predictably evasive, if the Belgian Gaming Commission classifies a game such as Overwatch as gambling it could be send ripples through the entire industry, encouraging The Gambling Commission here in Blighty to investigate the issue further.

The Far East has already tried to navigate the slippery slope of loot box regulation, to little avail. At present it is not clear how regulating in-game gambling would look in Belgium, whether games will be assessed on an individual basis or covered by blanket legislation.