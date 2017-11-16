ReCore studio Armature's next game is Fail Factory for Gear VR

ReCore studio Armature has announced its latest game: Fail Factory for Gear VR.

Fail Factory - "a wacky VR game of escalating failure" - is a physics-based mini-game compilation set in the "no consequences playground" of a whimsical robot factory. "In a wacky spectacle of increasing chaos," says Armature, "strive to keep up with the escalating comedy of errors as you operate various assembly lines in a myriad of mini-games."

And if you're wondering what that looks like in practice, there's an energetic, if not entirely illuminating, teaser trailer to accompany the announcement.

Armature - formed by ex-Retro Studios staff in 2008 - is a developer with a varied portfolio, having done everything from ports (Borderlands: The Handsome Collection, the upcoming Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night) to original games like Batman: Arkham Origins Blackgate and 2016's ReCore for Xbox One. It even assisted with Epic Games' recent Fortnite. As such, Fail Factory feels like a appropriately unpredictable end to the studio's 2017.

However, it's obvious from the disappointed comments beneath Fail Factory's reveal that some fans were hoping to see the likes of a ReCore 2 announcement, following Armature's tease of imminent "big news" on Twitter yesterday.

Fail Factory will release for Samsung Gear VR on December 7th.