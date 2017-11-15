Dedicated servers return to Call of Duty: WW2

Dedicated servers have returned to Call of Duty: WW2.

Developer Sledgehammer moved Call of Duty: WW2 to P2P servers shortly after launch when the game suffered from troubling online issues.

STATUS UPDATE: Global Dedicated Servers are currently live on all platforms. If you experience any issues, please be as specific as possible in your replies by including connection type wired/wifi, NAT type and region. Also, please include @ATVIassist. — Sledgehammer Games (@SHGames) November 15, 2017

The P2P servers brought annoyances such as host migrations. This meant that if the host quit the game, the match would freeze while the game moved to a new host before resetting.

Other complaints included inconsistent hit detection and progression loss.

Overnight, Sledgehammer moved back to dedicated servers, which should help eradicate many of the problems players had encountered. I had a game of War on the Xbox One version this morning, and can report everything ran pretty smoothly, with no discernible lag.

However, some players have reported continued issues with the post-match lobby, which seems to struggle when it comes to parties of players.

Unfortunately, Headquarters, the 48-player social space, remains a lonely place. Call of Duty: WW2 still defaults to this mode being solo, but you can invite friends in.

The unfortunately-named COD Points were delayed to next week so Sledgehammer can focus on sorting Call of Duty: WW2's online issues out. The return of dedicated servers looks like an important and effective step in the right direction.