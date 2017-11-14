The new Pokémon movie includes a moment which is freaking fans out

This year's new Pokémon movie takes some huge liberties. It's a reboot of the series' anime origins focusing on the relationship between Ash and Pikachu (and which, shamefully, introduces new companions to replace Brock and Misty).

All this was known. That said, there's a moment in the film which fans are still freaking out about, even with the whole reboot timeline change.

If you're not a fan, it probably doesn't mean a huge amount. However, listen to the audience reaction in the clip below. Grown men swear in disgust and anguish as everything they thought they knew about Pokémon is rewritten.

If you want to watch the movie yourself unspoiled, don't scroll any further.

Hi, I am just learning that Pikachu speaks English in the new Pokemon movie and, yes, it is extremely fucking weird pic.twitter.com/k5hm5lyW7Y — Ryan Broderick (@broderick) November 13, 2017

Pikachu speaks!? Pikachu is not meant to speak. Hence the various cries of "NO!" "The f***?!" "What?!" which follow.

There's a big caveat here - it looks like you're technically hearing Pikachu's internal thoughts, while his little mouth is still actually making the Pika Pika sounds you know and love.

And yes, other specific Pokémon have spoken human language - although these are always notable exceptions.

Kate Bristol, the actress who voiced Pikachu's English dialogue, has chimed in with her thoughts via her Tumblr:

"Hi guys I am the voice actor who did Pikachu's English stuff.

"I think the literal circumstances under which Pikachu is 'speaking' are up to interpretation... I saw it as something in Ash's mind. But it's up to anyone. And it's ok to think it's super weird; I sat in the theater with the rest of the cast while everyone shouted "what the f***" and I sat there laughing at how bizarre it all is, especially hearing my squeaky little voice come out of it (personally, I did my best to mimic [Pikachu's original Japanese voice actress] Ikue Otani as she is the master. This part in Japanese is adorable.)

"At the end of the day Pokémon is a good time and I sure as hell enjoyed being a pikachu for .5 seconds ⚡️⚡️⚡️"

So, there it is - the first time in 20 years we have ever heard anime Pikachu squeak something other than his name.

"The f***?!" indeed.