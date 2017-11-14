Kingdom: New Lands dev patches wonky Switch version, updates icon, makes trailer about new icon

Publisher Raw Fury has released an update to Kingdom: New Lands' wonky Switch version, fixing game-breaking bugs and adding a new, significantly less minimalist icon in the process. Oh yes, and then it released a trailer about the new icon, which is probably a first.

Kingdom: New Lands' Switch version came under fire on release for a number of serious issues, including a frame rate that dwindled to single figures after extended play, and save corruption bugs. These issues, however, have now been remedied, according to Raw Fury.

Shortly after the Switch version released, Raw Fury's Gordon Van Dyke offered an apology and an honest explanation for the state of the game at release. "Well, I'll be candid," he said in a post to Reddit, "we should have tested it more. It's the same build we've used for all platforms and we were fools for assuming since it works well on X it'll work fine on Y [...] We've learned a valuable lesson from this and won't repeat this mistake again."

The Kingdom: New Lands Nintendo Switch patch is now available! Plus we've updated the game's icon! We even made a trailer about it



Full patch notes over here: https://t.co/P3R44h8Bh6 pic.twitter.com/rPbf8FH34z — Raw Fury = ðð ð»ðð¿ð¶ðð¿ââï¸ð (@rawfurygames) November 13, 2017

Slightly less game-breaking, but arguably more controversial, was New Lands' stark yellow-on-black original home-screen icon, which wasn't at all well-received by Switch's aesthetically demanding fanbase. It was the latest icon to fall foul of the console's vocally discerning fanbase - following complaints (for example) around Switch icons for SnakePass, SteamWorld Dig 2, and Lego Worlds - and New Lands' update has remedied that too.

In an unexpected move, Raw Fury chose to unveil the new icon in a short (but dramatic) new trailer, which you can see above.

Raw Fury also recently announced that it would be adding a new, sixth island to New Lands as part of the series' two-year-birthday celebrations. "But be warned: this will not be easy. Quite the opposite, really," it said, "This island is designed to test your mettle, to separate the true monarchs from the weak of spirit. If you want to win here, you'll have to earn it." Kingdom: New Lands' next island conquest will be free for all versions of the game.