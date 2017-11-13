Xbox One X UK launch sales match Nintendo Switch, beat PlayStation 4 Pro

Xbox One X is off to a positive start, with a UK launch week sales total which matched that of Nintendo Switch earlier this year.

Better yet, Microsoft's Xbox One X beat the launch sales tally of its biggest rival, the PlayStation 4 Pro.

More than 80k Xbox One X consoles have now been sold in the UK, according to figures obtained by Eurogamer sister site GamesIndustry.biz.

PlayStation 4 Pro, meanwhile, managed 50k in its launch week, and only passed 80k after a month.

Naturally, all console launches are constrained by the amount of stock available to be sold - a fact worth keeping in mind when comparing console launches like-for-like.

Still, Microsoft sounds pleased. Xbox exec Aaron Greenberg seemingly confirmed the figure himself in a message on Twitter which linked to the report - along with word the X's launch had been even bigger in the US:

Huge thanks to everyone for their support of @Xbox One X. Great initial results not just in UK, but seeing similar results across Europe. NA #s much bigger, amazing first week! https://t.co/UOStTyLqhY — Aaron Greenberg (@aarongreenberg) November 13, 2017

In the UK software chart this week, various games saw a small but noticeable bump in sales from last week - including Xbox One console exclusive Forza Horizon 3 and Forza Motorsport 7, both of which remain in the top 10.