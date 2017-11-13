Eurogamer.net
  • Xbox One
  • Xbox One X

Xbox One X UK launch sales match Nintendo Switch, beat PlayStation 4 Pro

Loads of you 4K'd out for one.

By Tom Phillips Published

Xbox One X is off to a positive start, with a UK launch week sales total which matched that of Nintendo Switch earlier this year.

1

Better yet, Microsoft's Xbox One X beat the launch sales tally of its biggest rival, the PlayStation 4 Pro.

More than 80k Xbox One X consoles have now been sold in the UK, according to figures obtained by Eurogamer sister site GamesIndustry.biz.

PlayStation 4 Pro, meanwhile, managed 50k in its launch week, and only passed 80k after a month.

Naturally, all console launches are constrained by the amount of stock available to be sold - a fact worth keeping in mind when comparing console launches like-for-like.

Still, Microsoft sounds pleased. Xbox exec Aaron Greenberg seemingly confirmed the figure himself in a message on Twitter which linked to the report - along with word the X's launch had been even bigger in the US:

In the UK software chart this week, various games saw a small but noticeable bump in sales from last week - including Xbox One console exclusive Forza Horizon 3 and Forza Motorsport 7, both of which remain in the top 10.

About Tom Phillips

Picture of Tom.

Tom is Eurogamer's news editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and all the stealth Destiny articles. @tomphillipsEG on Twitter.

Comments (21)

Create an account

OR