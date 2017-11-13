Wolfenstein 2's remaining season pass story episodes now have release dates

Bethesda has announced releases dates for the three remaining episodes in Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus' story-based season pass DLC, The Freedom Chronicles.

Each new episode lets you experience Wolfenstein's Nazi occupation of America through the eyes of different resistance fighters. You'll explore the ruins of Chicago (and, apparently, space) as professional quarterback Joseph Stallion, you'll infiltrate Nazi bunkers in California as ex-OSS agent and assassin Jessica Valiant, and head to Alaska as the heroic Captain Gerald Wilkins, in a bid to thwart the Nazis' Operation Black Sun.

The Freedom Chronicles' opening salvo - known as Episode Zero - is already out, and introduces Stallion, Valiant, and Wilkins. It was made available as part of Wolfenstein 2's pre-order purchases, and is also included in The Freedom Chronicles season pass.

That leaves three episodes still to come in the season pass. The first episode, The Adventures of Gunslinger Joe, is due on December 14th, and the second, The Diaries of Agent Silent Death, should arrive on January 30th. The final episode, The Deeds of Captain Wilkins, is expected some time in March next year.

Wolfenstein 2's season pass is available on PC, Xbox One, and PS4, and costs £17.99 on all platforms in the UK.