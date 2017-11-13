The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are coming to Injustice 2

Here's a guest character - well, four - we hadn't expected for Injustice 2: the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

In a video announcing the final three DLC characters for NetherRealm's DC Universe fighting game, The Atom and Enchantress are joined by none other than Leonardo, Michelangelo, Donatello and Raphael.

Without gameplay footage, we don't know how the quartet work in-game. Injustice 2 is a one-on-one fighting game, so perhaps you'll be able to pick on of the turtles, then call in help from the others, or maybe even switch between the four.

The Atom, Enchantress and the TMNT are included in Fighter Pack 3, which comes with the Ultimate Edition. There's no release date for the pack yet, but Atom is available in early access form on 12th December.