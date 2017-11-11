Jelly Deals roundup: Switch, Nioh, Xbox One X Scorpio Edition and more

A note from the editor: Jelly Deals is a deals site launched by our parent company, Gamer Network, with a mission to find the best bargains out there. Look out for the Jelly Deals roundup of reduced-price games and kit every Saturday on Eurogamer.

Welcome to another look back at the last week's worth of gaming-type deals from around the web, a mere fortnight before the mania that is Black Friday kicks the internet squarely into overdrive and millions of us scrape together what little cash we have left to purchase something fancy and new - because we deserve it. Some retailers are getting Black Friday deals out ahead of time, so this week is jam-packed with offers to say the least. Keep in mind that we've got our own guides to the very best PS4 Black Friday deals, Xbox One Black Friday deals, Nintendo Black Friday deals, and a whole lot more. Those pages will be updated regularly as we march ever forward towards Black Friday itself. Anyway, as for right now, we've got deals that'll work in the UK, deals that'll work in the US and some deals that will work in both the UK and US, as well as presumably many other places. Let's get started.