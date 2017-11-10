Until Dawn developer's PSVR psychological horror game The Inpatient has been delayed

Sony has announced that two of its Supermassive-Games-developed PSVR titles - hospital horror The Inpatient and co-operative cover shooter Bravo Team - have been delayed.

Both games were revealed at E3, and were originally scheduled to launch by the end of the year. According to a new post on Supermassive's website, The Inpatient, a VR psychological horror experience set in the studio's goofily enjoyable Until Dawn universe, will now release on January 23rd 2018 in Europe, and January 22nd in the US.

It's worth noting, however, that the official PlayStation Europe's Twitter account has - contrary to Supermassive's statement - announced The Inpatient's new European release date as January 24th, so I'm querying that discrepancy now.

Co-op-based military cover shooter Bravo Team, meanwhile, will launch on March 7th in Europe and March 6th in the US. Supermassive's VR serial killer thriller Hidden Agenda, which has already released in the US, will still reach Europe on November 22nd this year.

Posting on Twitter, PlayStation Europe said that the delay would "give the development teams extra time to make the games as enjoyable for players as possible".