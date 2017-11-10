Little Nightmares' spooky new DLC episode The Hideaway is out now

Little Nightmares' second helping of deliciously dark story DLC, known as The Hideaway, has arrived on Xbox One, PS4, and PC.

The Hideaway is the second of three planned DLC episodes for developer Tarsier's Secrets of The Maw story arc, following on from July's The Depths. That episode introduced new flop-haired moppet protagonist the Runaway Kid, and The Hideaway continues his adventures through the miserable innards of the Maw. This time we're off to the Engine Room, with nought but the mysterious Nomes for company.

According to publisher Bandai Namco, The Hideaway is a little bit different to previous Little Nightmares' adventures, featuring "more complex puzzle mechanics that will require you to work with the Nomes in a hub-like layout to let you have more freedom to explore".

Tarsier's delightfully grim horror yarn will conclude next year, when the as-yet-untitled third episode arrives on February 10th.

Each DLC episode can be purchased separately for around £3.20 each, or as part of the £8 Secrets of the Maw expansion pass (with prices varying depending on platform).

And if you'd like to try before you buy, Bandai Namco has announced that a new Little Nightmares demo, featuring an early portion of original protagonist Six's ghoulish adventure, is now available on PlayStation Network and Xbox Live.