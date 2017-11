Jelly Deals: Razer discounting its gaming hardware this weekend

A note from the editor: Jelly Deals is a deals site launched by our parent company, Gamer Network, with a mission to find the best bargains out there. Look out for the Jelly Deals roundup of reduced-price games and kit every Saturday on Eurogamer.

The folks over at Razer are getting in on the Black Friday action early with a cheekily named weekend-long sale it's calling 'Cyber Weekend'. Not to be confused with Cyber Monday, wich actually takes place after Black Friday. Cringe-worthy naming conventions aside, this means you can save some cash on some of Razer's most recent hardware for the next few days.

For selected offers, you'll get an added bonus when you enter the code VIP17 during checkout. These bonuses range from extra discounts to a free Razer Blackshark headset when you buy a Razer Blade laptop - there's quite a variation depending on what you're buying. We've got our own guides to the best PC gaming Black Friday deals, along with a whole bunch of others available, if you'd like to stay up to date.

Some of the highlights of the range:

Razer Mamba gaming mouse for 96.99 (down from 145)

Razer Lancehead for 99.99 (down from 140)

Razer Naga Hex V2 for 32.99 (down from 75)

Razer Firefly Gaming Mat for 39.99 (down from 60)

Razer Blade Stealth 4K Laptop for 1249.99 (down from 1549.99)

Razer BlackWidow Chroma V2 keyboard for 139.99 (down from 170)

Razer Ornata Chroma keyboard for 79.99 (down from 100)

Razer Man O' War 7.1 gaming headset for 69.99 (down from 120)

Razer Kraken Pro V2 gaming headset for 59.99 (down from 80)

Razer Raiju PS4 controller for 119.99 (down from 150)

In addition to the discounts, if you end up ordering more than 54 worth of kit, your shipping will be free as a nice extra.

Cyber Weekend Sale from Razer (use code VIP17)