Capcom confirms it has new games in the works for Switch, including an Ace Attorney

Capcom is already developing new games to release on Nintendo Switch in fiscal year 2018, Capcom COO Haruhiro Tsujiro has confirmed - and one of those is an Ace Attorney game.

The news comes via an interview by Japanese news website Jiji, as translated by Wall Street Journal tech reporter Takashi Mochizuki.

It's not exactly surprising to hear that Capcom has new games in the works for Switch, of course - particularly given the console's greater-than-anticipated sales success - but the news is likely to be of comfort to fans dismayed by the company's seemingly cautious approach to Switch during its launch year.

In interview with Jiji, Capcom COO said company's developing Switch titles aimed at release after April next year. The pipeline includes "Ace Attorney" franchise. https://t.co/d1ZVNusN28 — Takashi Mochizuki (@mochi_wsj) November 10, 2017

So far, Capcom has released one game on Switch in the west - the disappointing, questionably priced Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers. The company's HD 3DS port Monster Hunter XX, meanwhile, has remained Japan-only, much to the chagrin of on-the-go Monster Hunter fans over here.

The only other Capcom game confirmed to release on Switch up until today's news has been its port of Resident Evil Revelations 1 and 2, due later this month.

Its other 2017 releases, such as Resident Evil 7, Okami HD, Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite, Mega Man Legacy Collection 2, and The Disney Afternoon Collection, have remained a no-show on Nintendo's console, leaving many Switch owners to wonder when, and indeed if, Capcom would move to offer more support.

News that the company already has more games in development for Switch is certainly positive, even if the only confirmed title is (a very welcome) Ace Attorney right now.

But, hey, Capcom, if you maybe want to think about bringing a portable Monster Hunter over here at some point, that'd be okay with me too.