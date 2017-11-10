Call of Duty: WW2 gets its first big update

Call of Duty: WW2 has its first big update - but it doesn't fix the game's troubled social space.

Sledgehammer's first-person shooter has got off to a rocky start performance-wise, with connection issues and server problems marring what is a solid and fun multiplayer experience (I like War mode in particular).

The launch troubles were so bad, Sledgehammer had to make the 48-player social space default to solo only (you can still invite friends into the Headquarters).

Now, there's a 1.04GB update for Call of Duty: WW2 on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One (the PC version comes out soon).

The multiplayer updates focus on these connection issues. Here are the relevant patch notes:

Connectivity improvements and optimisations

Fixed de-ranking issues

Addressed an issue where players encountered an infinite load screen

Leaderboard stability improvements and bug fixes

General UI improvements

Loading optimisations

Splitscreen functionality improvements

Added new unlock inventory stars to indicate when new items are added

Adjusted hit marker audio to be higher default level (note: can be adjusted in settings)

Fixed out of world exploits on Gustav Cannon and Sainte Marie du Mont

Espionage Basic Training - Reduced painted time from 10 seconds to 6. Made it so only bullet damage paints you

Weapon tuning to allow for one shot kills outside of hardcore mode, enabling challenge completion

Fixed infinite flamethrower bug

XP Earn rate tuned in Operation Neptune

Fix issue of shotgun variants not appearing

Emblem Editor and visualisation improvements

GameBattles Improvements

Fixed Gridiron Ball exploits

I've downloaded the update and logged in to the game, and unfortunately the Headquarters still defaults to solo. And it seems players are still having problems getting into matches, so much so that Activision tweeted to say it was working on it.

We're aware that players are experiencing issues getting into matches, we're currently working to resolve, stay tuned for updates. — Activision Support (@ATVIAssist) November 10, 2017

Meanwhile, the update makes weapon balance changes. Here are the details:

Buffs:

Walther Toggle Action Shotgun - Damage increased at extremely close range

Bren LMG - Increased damage per shot

LMG Bipod - Sped up ADS time when in bipod stance

Nerfs:

BAR Rifle - decreased fire rate and widened hip fire spread

STG44 Rifle - widened hip fire spread

FG42 Rifle - increased recoil and widened hip fire spread

Machine Pistol - decreased damage ranges

And here's the rest:

Sniper class: Fixed a bug with all Sniper Rifles zooming to exact center when aiming down the sights.

Nazi Zombies updates: