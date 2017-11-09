This short animated Assassin's Creed Origins trailer is worth a minute of your time

Clocking in at just under a minute, this Assassin's Creed Origins video is but a morsel of a trailer. Still, amongst all the bombastic gameplay and review score braggery we usually see in promotional trails, it's well worth highlighting.

Created by Hong Kong-based Paperbox Creations, it shows Origins main character Bayek leaping into battle, after having his fate weighed up by the god Anubis.

History lesson: Egyptians believed your heart was weighed upon death, and in order to enter the afterlife you needed a heart as light as a feather. Good deeds in life made your heart lighter. Bad deeds would make your heart heavy, and leave you unable to enter the afterlife at all. (You would, instead, be fed to crocodile-head god Ammut.)

Our friends at Ubisoft Hong Kong and Paperbox Creations have created this amazing animated short for Assassin's Creed Origins! pic.twitter.com/UY1s46RXFX — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) November 8, 2017

Liked that? There's a full Assassin's Creed anime series in production from Netflix's Castlevania series creator Adi Shankar - although we're yet to hear when that series will be set.

Ubisoft revealed yesterday Assassin's Creed Origins launch sales were double those of 2015's Assassin's Creed Syndicate. Critics have been positive, too.

"Assassin's Creed returns and its vast and evocative Egypt inspires wonder," Chris Donlan wrote in Eurogamer's Assassin's Creed Origins review, "even if much in the game remains familiar".