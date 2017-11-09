Telltale's Batman series arrives on Nintendo Switch next week

Telltale's first season of Batman episodes launches for Nintendo Switch next Friday, 17th November.

You'll be able to pick up a physical copy of the game in shops, or a digital download from the Switch eShop.

(And, don't worry, all episodes are included on the Switch cartridge, so you won't have to download any separately - as is sometimes the case with Switch games.)

Telltale is already into its second season of Batman on PC and other consoles - which will likely make its way to Switch as well in due course. Both seasons have, to date, garnered positive reviews.

Earlier this week, Telltale made the surprise announcement it had shedded a quarter of its workforce to refocus its efforts on a smaller number of higher quality projects.

None of the projects it has already announced will be affected, the developer pledged. Telltale, as ever, currently has a bustling slate featuring Batman, Minecraft and upcoming seasons of The Wolf Among Us and The Walking Dead.

I spoke with Telltale a few months ago back at Gamescom for a frank chat on the company's future, its 2018 slate, and why we'll be waiting a while for Telltale's next foray into Game of Thrones.