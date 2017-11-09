Jaunty musical adventure Wandersong is coming to PC and Switch next year

Developer Dumb & Fat Games has announced that Wandersong, an adorable side-scrolling adventure in which you manipulate the world around you using the power of music, will release on PC and Switch early next year.

Wandersong casts you as a roaming bard who embarks on a globe-trotting quest to uncover the mysterious Earthsong - a legendary ditty capable of saving the universe from destruction.

It promises a huge cast of characters to meet, puzzles to solve, and songs to sing - with music (not exactly surprisingly) being the primary way in which you'll interact with the world around you. Your singing can apparently move objects, change the direction of wind, clear fog, summon birds, pacify ghosts, and even alter the flow of time.

"This game is not about memorizing and re-using songs," says Dumb & Fat, "it's about observing what's around you and using music to interact with each unique situation."

Wandersong is supposedly offers a 10+ hour adventure, and its soundtrack is being composed by A Shell in the Pit, who created the music for Rogue Legacy. Judging by the sample over on Bandcamp, it's shaping up to be a pretty delightful ear-treat.

Wandersong was successfully Kickstarted back in 2016 to the tune of $21,936, and was originally scheduled to launch in September this year. It's now being published by Humble Bundle and will release on PC and Switch early in 2018.