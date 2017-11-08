Total War: Rome 2 is getting a new campaign pack, four years after its release

Total War: Rome 2 is set to receive a new "grand-scale" campaign pack at the end of the month, entitled Empire Divided.

Set in 270 AD, players will find the Roman Empire in a bit of a state, with its grasp on the world loosening and plenty of enemies eager to take advantage of its weakened state.

Empire Divided will include 10 playable factions, across five different cultures and focus on a much smaller time period than the main campaign itself. Half of these playable factions are being referred to as 'heroic', meaning they have more involved, narrative-led victory conditions, as well as unique faction leaders who can't die in battle. Unsurprisingly, Rome is one such faction.

The campaign pack launches on the 30th November and marks the first example of Creative Assembly's recently announced ambition to return to older Total War games, alongside their work on bigger projects.

Total War: Rome 2 will also be receiving a free update that overhauls the game's political system, promising a more "direct impact" on the campaign map itself, allowing for government reform and civil wars to take place mid-game. This update will go live alongside the campaign pack's release, although there's also an opt-in beta starting as of today.