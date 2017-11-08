Pokémon Go maker Niantic working on Harry Potter game next

Pokémon Go developer Niantic's next game will be Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, another augmented-reality smartphone app, due for launch sometime in 2018.

It makes sense - like Pokémon, Harry Potter is a huge franchise with years and years worth of stuff which fans will no doubt want to collect.

Niantic is working on the game with Harry Potter games publisher Warner Bros. and its new Potter-themed brand Portkey Games, TechCrunch reported.

It's unknown exactly what form Wizards Unite will take - will players catch fantastic beasts? cast spells on other players? get to join a Hogwarts house for a team?

TechCrunch's report states there will be a "significant influence" from Niantic's original AR game Ingress, which also very much formed the base of Pokémon Go. (Think of Ingress as a more complicated version of Pokémon Go that also tasks you with getting off your bum and heading outdoors, but without the cute characters.)

Ingress already has a network of real-world locations set up to then spin an AR game around. Meanwhile, Harry Potter continues to be as huge a phenomenon as ever, with four more Fantastic Beasts films on the way.

This actually isn't the first time mention of this project has surfaced online - an IGN interview popped up last year referencing a Harry Potter project in the works at Niantic, before it was swiftly deleted from the internet.

We've contacted Warner Bros. for more information.