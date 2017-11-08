Grand Theft Auto 5 is best-selling game of all time in US

Another day, another Grand Theft Auto 5 sales milestone. But this one's a biggie: GTA5 is now the best-selling game of all time in the US.

Rockstar's open world has sold more copies and earned more money from sales than any other game, ever, across the pond.

Parent company Take-Two reported another strong set of financial results today, on the back of GTA5's success.

Next year, Take-Two will oversee the launch of both Rockstar's next big open world game Red Dead Redemption 2 and "a highly anticipated new title from one of 2K's biggest franchises" (AKA Borderlands 3).

In an echo of Ubisoft's comments from its overnight financial call, Take-Two was also celebrating what is called "recurrent consumer spending", in other words, "virtual currency, add-on content and microtransactions".

Almost half of Take-Two's earnings came from this category - we'd guess, mostly, Grand Theft Auto Online.

"Grand Theft Auto Online delivered its best quarter yet," Rockstar commented. Not bad for a four-year-old game.

It sounds like this model will be implemented in future games, also.

"We've said we aim to have recurrent consumer spending opportunities for every title we put out at this company," Take-Two boss Strauss Zelnick commented, in quotes transcribed by Gamasutra.

"It may not always be an online model, it probably won't always be a virtual currency model, but there will be some ability to engage in an ongoing basis with our titles after release across the board."

I wonder if there will be a Red Dead Online too.