Call of Duty: WW2 launch sales double Infinite Warfare

Activision's annual Call of Duty: WW2 sales press release is in, and amongst the bombastic headlines are a couple of genuinely interesting tidbits.

First off, just like Assassin's Creed earlier today, Call of Duty: WW2's launch sales were double that of its series' previous entry.

As we noted earlier in the week, when the UK chart was published, this says a lot about how little Infinite Warfare did for the series, but it's still pleasing to see COD bounce back.

Next, COD: WW2 was PlayStation 4's biggest ever digital game launch. This stat in particular is proof of how well the game did - COD does not traditionally sell a big chunk of its copies digitally, so for it to perform well in this aspect shows it performed very well all round.

Anyway, back to the press release - COD: WW2 earned half a billion dollars in sales, Activision boasted, which is apparently more money than Thor: Ragnarok and Wonder Woman's openings combined.

"The gripping, personal narrative, boots-on-the-ground multiplayer and terrifying Nazi zombies mode attracted players worldwide resulting in the highest total connected users on current generation consoles and PC in Call of Duty history," Activision concluded.

Over the weekend, WW2's Destiny-like Headquarters social hub was empty of players while servers struggled. Happily, normal service has now resumed.