Xenoblade Chronicles 2 gets a season pass and dual audio DLC

Nintendo's just wrapped up its Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Direct presentation, revealing a handful of new details for the imminent JRPG from Monolith Soft.

The big headline was the announcement of a season pass, which will weigh in at £26.99 and offer almost a year's worth of content, with a sprinkling of extras hitting before a challenge mode will be added to the game next summer and a drop of story content will land next autumn.

There'll also be free day one DLC that'll enable dual audio - a welcome addition seeing as that option was absent for the game's predecessor, Xenoblade Chronicles X on the Wii U.

In the run-up to the release of Monolith Soft's Switch debut on December 1st there'll also be a promotion within The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, with a new quest landing this week that lets you adorn Link in an outfit modelled on the main character of Xenoblade Chronicles 2.