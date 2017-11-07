Eurogamer.net
  • Switch

Xenoblade Chronicles 2 gets a season pass and dual audio DLC

While Breath of the Wild gets a Rex-themed costume.

By Martin Robinson Published

Nintendo's just wrapped up its Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Direct presentation, revealing a handful of new details for the imminent JRPG from Monolith Soft.

The big headline was the announcement of a season pass, which will weigh in at £26.99 and offer almost a year's worth of content, with a sprinkling of extras hitting before a challenge mode will be added to the game next summer and a drop of story content will land next autumn.

There'll also be free day one DLC that'll enable dual audio - a welcome addition seeing as that option was absent for the game's predecessor, Xenoblade Chronicles X on the Wii U.

In the run-up to the release of Monolith Soft's Switch debut on December 1st there'll also be a promotion within The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, with a new quest landing this week that lets you adorn Link in an outfit modelled on the main character of Xenoblade Chronicles 2.

About Martin Robinson

Picture of Martin.

Martin is Eurogamer's features and reviews editor. He has a Gradius 2 arcade board and likes to play racing games with special boots and gloves on.

Comments (18)

Create an account

OR