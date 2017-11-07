There's a Star Wars kit in FIFA 18

With Star Wars Battlefront 2 looming over the horizon, EA's cross-promotion work is fully operational. First up, we have a Star Wars kit for use in FIFA 18.

The Inferno Squad-inspired kit is available from today, 7th November until 28th November in FIFA Ultimate Team. (All you have to do to get the kit is log in to Ultimate Team during this time period.)

The home kit looks a bit like Darth Vader's chest. The away kit looks like some sort of Storm Trooper-inspired design. They're both quite snazzy, I reckon.

The cross-promotion doesn't end there. EA's put a new melee weapon, the Totokia War Club, into DICE's other shooter Battlefield 1 via the Star Wars Battlefront 2 celebration pack.

There's an Inferno Squad-inspired kit for hockey game NHL 2018:

And there's Inferno Squad-inspired court graphics and home and away kits for NBA Live 18:

But it's the FIFA Star Wars kit that's caught my eye. You know who would wear it well? This guy: