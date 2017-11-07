Sony unveils new "five adventure" PS4 Pro bundle, just as Xbox One X arrives

Sony has revealed a new PlayStation 4 Pro bundle featuring "five exclusive adventures" - which, it turns out, is a fancy way of saying 'four games and some DLC'. Just to temper your expectations before we get too far, however: it's currently sold out.

The 'Only on PlayStation' bundle, to give it its full, official name, includes the PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB console, GT Sport Limited Edition, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, Horizon Zero Dawn and its new Frozen Wilds DLC, plus WipEout Omega.

It's priced at £449.99, which - almost certainly not coincidentally - is exactly how much the newly launched Xbox One X will cost you, minus any games.

Sony's deal first appeared on PlayStation UK's Twitter earlier today, and is featured on the official PlayStation website. However, it currently only appears to be available through Game - and, at the time of writing, is completely sold out.

If the deal interests you at all (by way of comparison, it's £100 more than a PS4 Pro with FIFA 18), it's probably worth keeping an eye on Game and the PlayStation site. In the meantime, I'll try and find out if and when the bundle is likely to re-emerge in the wild.