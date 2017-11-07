Jelly Deals: Play-Asia launches Black Friday sale early

A note from the editor: Jelly Deals is a deals site launched by our parent company, Gamer Network, with a mission to find the best bargains out there. Look out for the Jelly Deals roundup of reduced-price games and kit every Saturday on Eurogamer.

We're about two weeks away from Black Friday 2017 kicking off in earnest but, as we all know, no retailer can actually wait for Black Friday to happen before putting at least some deals up ahead of the day itself.

Play-Asia enters the ring as one of the first online retailers to do it this year, as the site has launched its Black Friday sale today (it lasts until November 30th). This range includes everything from electronics to toys to digital downloads and games with up to 75 per cent off the lot and more products added each week all the way through the Black Friday period. Play-Asia being what it is, it might be a good chance to pick up a Japan-only release of a game or bit of merch you've had your eye on.

At the launch of the sale range, here's a look at some of the highlights so far. Keep in mind that while Play-Asia ships internationally, your shipping costs may vary depending on where you are:

Games

Sonic Mania Collector's Edition on Xbox One and Switch for £69.79 / $89.99

Bravely Second End Layer Deluxe Collector's Edition on 3DS for £54.28 / $69.99

Puyo Puyo Chronicle Anniversary Box on 3DS for £42.65 / $54.99

Dark Souls 2 Collector's Edition on Xbox 360 for £46.53 / $59.99

Overwatch Collector's Edition on Xbox One for £77.55 / $99.99

Games Black Friday Sale from Play-Asia

Toys and 'Lifestyle'

Persona 5 Official Art Book for £27.14 / $34.99

Nier Automata CD soundtrack for £23.26 / $29.99

Persona 5 CD soundtrack for £31.01 / $39.99

Pokémon Tea Party Big Plush: Pikachu Ice Cream for £11.63 / $14.99

Monster Hunter Arrange Variety Pack (Limited Edition) for £27.91 / $35.99

Toys and Lifestyle Black Friday sale from Play-Asia

Electronics

SanDisk Ultra MicroSDXC 200GB card for £56.61 / $72.99

Anker Powercore+ 10050 with quick charge for £25.59 / $32.99

SteelSeries Arctis 7 headphones for £106.24 / $136.99

Google Chromecast 2 for £30.24 / $38.99

JBL Pulse 3 Bluetooth Speaker for £155.10 / $199.99

Electronics Black Friday sale from Play-Asia

That's a whole batch of the offers available right now, though as previously mentioned, more and more products will be added to the range over the coming weeks, so be sure to check back. Alternatively, you can keep an eye on our own Black Friday deals coverage, where we'll be keeping everything as up to date as humanly possible through the month.