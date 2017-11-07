Eurogamer.net
Jelly Deals: It's Racing Week at Humble with up to 85% off

Rolling start.

By Jamie Wallace Published

Humble is celebrating all things from the realm of automobile racing with an entire week's worth of a sale on PC-based racing games.

Specifically, that means games like Dirt Rally, BeamNG.drive, Spintires, The Crew, Carmageddon: Max Damage and even Valentino Rossi: The Game (which is a thing that exists) are all up for grabs with up to 85 per cent off right now.

It also sees the first major post-launch discount for Road Redemption, a game that positions itself as the spiritual successor to EA's Road Rash series of motorcycle combat games. That one is currently 25 per cent off, bringing the price down to £11.24 / $14.99 for the time being.

One glaring omission, sadly, is the Forza series, as those titles are only available via the official Windows Store for now. Nevertheless, this is a good batch of titles if you're into your racing games. Here are some highlights:

  • Assetto Corsa for £9.19 / $11.99
  • Dirt Rally for £9.99 / $14.99
  • BeamNG.drive for £15.19 / $19.9
  • Dirt 4 for £22.49 / $29.99
  • Motorsport Manager for £8.49 / $11.89
  • Road Redemption for £11.24 / $14.99
  • Spintires for £2.99 / $4.49
  • Valentino Rossi: The Game for £5.99 / $9.99
  • Carmageddon: Max Damage for £3.74 / $4.99
  • Trackmania Turbo for £17.49 / $19.99
  • The Crew Ultimate Edition for £15.99 / $19.99

Racing Sale Week from Humble Store

Perhaps the biggest tragedy here is that there's absolutely no sign of Daytona USA.

