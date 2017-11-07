Assassin's Creed Origins will soon let you change your beard and hairstyle

Assassin's Creed Origins will soon let you officially toggle between different styles for Bayek's beard and hair, after fans found an option to do so hidden in the game's console versions.

The follicular feature will arrive in a forthcoming update, developer Ubisoft revealed.

It's good news for fans who prefer Bayek's early-game appearance (scruffy) over his main look (shaved) seen throughout the rest of the game.

Ubisoft confirmed the feature in a thread on its official forums, sparked by the discovery by fans that you could already do this, sort of.

On console, at least, you can sneakily toggle between Bayek's bearded and basic looks by pressing L2 and Y/Triangle on Xbox/PlayStation to change beard style, or R2 and Y/Triangle to change hair when on the menu's Gear screen.

This workaround is unofficial - your option is not saved when you next boot up the game, or when respawning after death. It appears to be a feature left over from the game's debugging phase, and was discovered by players by accident.

It has, however, now been acknowledged by Origins' director Ashraf Ismail:

Well, there you go! After meeting Aya, in the Gear page, LT+Y and RT+Y will toggle hair and beard! ðð½ââï¸ https://t.co/StNI5wnWGp — Ashraf Ismail (@AshrafAIsmail) October 28, 2017

So there we go. PC players, you shouldn't have long to go to become bearded once again.

Image credit: USGamer