Amazon UK customers furious as Xbox One X pre-orders fail to arrive

Xbox One X is now available in the UK - but many Amazon customers are still to receive theirs.

Last night's midnight launch was fine if you wanted to wait outside in the cold, but many Amazon UK customers had pre-ordered to avoid this - and to guarantee a limited edition Project Scorpio version of the £450 console.

Many of those affected thought they had locked down their consoles months ago when pre-orders originally went live - only to find out today their console has not yet been despatched.

Amazon UK has blamed "stock issues", customers hit by delays have told me. Many of those affected only found out there was a problem with their order upon waking this morning, and after contacting Amazon themselves to find out why their purchases were still in limbo.

"I have checked," an Amazon rep told one customer, "and can confirm that due to some stock issues, the item was unable to source from the dispatching centre."

I've heard from customers who have taken the day off work to receive their new console, and who ordered the limited Scorpio Edition only to be told there was no more stock in the chain.

Other customers have been told their Xbox One X is on the way - but now won't arrive until tomorrow instead.

Good job @AmazonUK. Preordered @Xbox One X (Scorpio Edtn) back on the 20th August and now you have no stock. What happened to my order? — Jon Rhodes (@Game_Gene) November 7, 2017

I'd love to play your new console @xbox, but @amazon are telling me my pre-order from August is out of stock and won't get it. Please... stop your business with them. — Joe Staley (@The_Lumberer) November 7, 2017

@amazon if I spend Â£450 on a new xbox one X. Why can't you get it to me on the release date?

Very disappointed. — Martin Crowe (@1point5m) November 7, 2017

They told me that I can only receive a standard edition now, and I need to cancel mine and buy it from a reseller for an inflated price. pic.twitter.com/ZyGwhvtvCk — Joe Staley (@The_Lumberer) November 7, 2017

@xboxuk don't suppose you know what's going on over at Amazon with Scorpio Xbox? They haven't dispatched my order and I'm gettin no answers — Dan Mortimer (@dannybantan) November 7, 2017

@BBCWatchdog why can Amazon get away with not fulfilling orders. Xbox one x getting delivered after release date #XboxOneX — james (@maverickuk74) November 7, 2017

There are many, many more examples on Twitter, where customers have taken to share their frustrations.

Not everyone has been unsuccessful, however - I've heard from people who only pre-ordered a couple of days ago whose orders are still on track, whereas others with orders dating back months have been hit by delays.

@tomphillipsEG I'm the only person I've seen/know who has gotten an "Out for Delivery" email with the promise of a delivery date of today pic.twitter.com/Dj3zWtnkoF — Alex Dixon (@Abcmsaj) November 7, 2017

Eurogamer contacted Amazon UK this morning but is yet to hear a response.