Call of Duty WW2 server issues leave Headquarters social hub empty

Like Destiny's Tower, Call of Duty WW2's Headquarters is a space designed for players to hang out, emote, form groups and acquire loot. It is built for 48 players to inhabit at once.

Except, for much of this weekend, it lay empty.

Call of Duty WW2 developer Sledgehammer Games was forced to switch off matchmaking for the social hub in response to server performance issues.

All of this left players loading into the location to find themselves alone.

Eurogamer staff who played Call of Duty WW2 over the weekend all encountered the issue, which is still ongoing.

In a message posted to Twitter over the weekend, Sledgehammer acknowledged the problem as "part of the maintenance" to improve server performance.

Updates deployed to improve online server experience. Solo HQ is part of the maintenance. FYI - You can invite friends to your HQ. — Sledgehammer Games (@SHGames) November 4, 2017

That last part of the message - about inviting friends - is important: currently it is the only way to complete Daily Order bounties which require you to do things like commend a player or watch others open loot crates.

There's no word yet on when Headquarters matchmaking will be fully restored.