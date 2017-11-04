Jelly Deals roundup: PUBG, Super Mario Odyssey, Steam Link and more

A note from the editor: Jelly Deals is a deals site launched by our parent company, Gamer Network, with a mission to find the best bargains out there. Look out for the Jelly Deals roundup of reduced-price games and kit every Saturday on Eurogamer.

Quite a week it's been, between PlayStation's Paris Games Week showcase and that new Call of Duty game landing yesterday - only seven days after last week's mass of new releases. There's no shortage of game stuff out there right now. While we continue our long march towards the inevitably internet-breaking Black Friday deals coming our way, there's definitely no shortage of deals currently out there. So let's take a look at them right here, right now. As usual, we've got deals that'll work in the UK, deals that'll work in the US and some deals that will work in both the UK and US, as well as presumably many other places. Let's get started.

UK & US Deals Kicking things off, we've got a couple of Humble Bundles for your perusal. Firstly, the 10th iteration of the Humble Jumbo Bundle is up for grabs right now, featuring Grey Goo, Oddworld New 'n' Tasty, Kingdom New Lands, Prototype 2 and Wasteland 2, among a few others. You can get the whole lot for $10. Pay what you want for the Humble Jumbo Bundle 10 Elsewhere on the site, you'll find the Humble Extra Life 2017 Bundle, which offers up to $473 of stuff for $15. That range includes Pac-Man Championship Edition 2, Guacamelee, Kingsway, Rain World and a truly absurd amount of Pathfinder digital books. Pay what you want for the Humble Extra Life 2017 Bundle The site you once knew as Bundle Stars is no more and from its ashes Fanatical has risen. The folks over there are celebrating the launch of the rebranded site with a big ol' sale and an extra 10 per cent off your purchase if you enter the code FANATICAL10 during checkout. Fanatical Launch sale (use code FANATICAL10 for an extra 10% off) It's November! Time for a brand new Humble Monthly offering. If you subscribed last month, you'll now have access to the newest batch of games which includes Dead Rising 2, Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun, Resident Evil 5 and more. This month, if you sign up for $12 / £10, you'll get instant access to H1Z1 along with two in-game crates. Around this time next month, you'll get a stack of extra game keys on top of that. H1Z1 for £10 / $12 with Humble Monthly Over at the rather tragically named GamersGate, you'll find a whole batch of discounts on Stardock titles this weekend - up to 75 per cent off titles like Offworld Trading Company, Ashes of the Singularity, Galactic Civilizations 3 and more. Stardock Publisher Weekend from GamersGate