Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Nintendo Direct presentation next week

Upcoming Switch exclusive Xenoblade Chronicles 2 is getting a Nintendo Direct presentation next week.

Nintendo will detail its role-playing game during a dedicated video stream, to be held on Tuesday, 7th November at 2pm UK time.

You'll be able to watch via Nintendo's YouTube channel, official website or Facebook.

Xenoblade Chronicles 2 is now less than a month away from its worldwide launch, on 1st December.

I played a demo of Xenoblade Chronicles 2 back at Gamescom and came away convinced of its hardcore RPG chops - although a little bewildered by its complex battle controls.

Eurogamer will, of course, be covering the stream's announcements next week as they unfold.