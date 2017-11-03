Eurogamer.net
  • Switch

Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Nintendo Direct presentation next week

Switch on.

By Tom Phillips Published

Upcoming Switch exclusive Xenoblade Chronicles 2 is getting a Nintendo Direct presentation next week.

1

Nintendo will detail its role-playing game during a dedicated video stream, to be held on Tuesday, 7th November at 2pm UK time.

You'll be able to watch via Nintendo's YouTube channel, official website or Facebook.

Xenoblade Chronicles 2 is now less than a month away from its worldwide launch, on 1st December.

I played a demo of Xenoblade Chronicles 2 back at Gamescom and came away convinced of its hardcore RPG chops - although a little bewildered by its complex battle controls.

Eurogamer will, of course, be covering the stream's announcements next week as they unfold.

About Tom Phillips

Picture of Tom.

Tom is Eurogamer's news editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and all the stealth Destiny articles. @tomphillipsEG on Twitter.

Comments (2)

Create an account

OR