Eurogamer.net
  • PC
  • PlayStation 4
  • Xbox One

The best of Assassin's Creed Origins photo mode

Giza look.

By Tom Phillips Published

Assassin's Creed Origins is a beautiful game, and one made for sharing via its fantastic photo mode tool.

Yesterday, Ubisoft added a suite of extra photo mode options to Origins so you can show off its version of Egypt with an even more varied range of effects.

But, already, we've been impressed by some of the shots being shared online. A week on from release, here are some of our favourites from across Egypt. We've tried not to include anything too spoilery below, but watch out for all regions of the map to be shown.

Click each image for a full-size version:

1
2
3

Image credit: Horsebite

4
5
6

Image credit: nitoo

7

Image credit: docwatson91

8

Image credit: Cazzara

9

Image credit: jaeqri

10
11

Image credit: Stiler

12
13
14
15

Image credit: jim2point0

16

Image credit: Mik2121

20

Image credit: Gamur

18
19
17

Image credit: jim2point0

About Tom Phillips

Picture of Tom.

Tom is Eurogamer's news editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and all the stealth Destiny articles. @tomphillipsEG on Twitter.

Comments (9)

Create an account

OR