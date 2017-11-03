The best of Assassin's Creed Origins photo mode

Assassin's Creed Origins is a beautiful game, and one made for sharing via its fantastic photo mode tool.
Yesterday, Ubisoft added a suite of extra photo mode options to Origins so you can show off its version of Egypt with an even more varied range of effects.
But, already, we've been impressed by some of the shots being shared online. A week on from release, here are some of our favourites from across Egypt. We've tried not to include anything too spoilery below, but watch out for all regions of the map to be shown.
Click each image for a full-size version:
Image credit: Horsebite
Image credit: nitoo
Image credit: docwatson91
Image credit: Cazzara
Image credit: jaeqri
Image credit: Stiler
Image credit: jim2point0
Image credit: Mik2121
Image credit: Gamur
Image credit: jim2point0
