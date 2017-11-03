StarCraft 2 will go free-to-play later this month

Blizzard has announced that its phenomenally popular real-time strategy game StarCraft 2 will go free-to-play from November 14th.

Once this happens, the full Wings of Liberty single-player story campaign will be free to everyone, and those that already own Wings of Liberty will get the Hearts of the Storm story campaign for free.

Blizzard will also be making changes to co-op. Kerrigan, Raynor, and Artanis will be completely free, and all other commanders will be free to use up to Level 5. Additional single-player campaigns, and co-op commanders can be unlocked via the Blizzard Shop.

Further details can be found over on the official StarCraft 2 site.