New World of Warcraft expansion Battle for Azeroth announced

The seventh World of Warcraft expansion, Battle for Azeroth, has been announced.

The headline features are Allied Races, level 120 (double the original level cap I'll have you know), Warfronts and a new Kul Tiras zone.

Exactly what Allied Races and Warfronts are we don't yet know, although the latter looked like some kind of real-time strategy game. They'll be discussed in more depth over the course of the BlizzCon 2017 weekend.

We saw boats and islands and all sorts in a Battle for Azeroth trailer. We also saw the expansion's new cinematic introduction, which was as ugly and rubbish as they always are for World of Warcraft. Sorry, I mean outstandingly beautiful.

There was no release date announced or stamped on any of the trailers but next autumn would be a standard arrival time.