Hearthstone's next expansion is called Kobolds & Catacombs

Blizzard has announced this year's final HearthStone expansion, Kobolds & Catacombs.

It is, as you might imagine, themed around perilous underground dungeoneering and will add a total of 135 new cards.

One of the biggest new card features will be legendary weapons for all nine classes, including the Dragon Soul for the priest, which, after you cast three spells in a turn will summon a 5/5 Dragon. Other revealed cards include Gather Your Party, Crushing Walls, and Marin the Fox. The latter will be available for free if you log in from Monday.

Cards in the new pack will include the new keyword 'recruit'. These cards immediately summon minions from your deck and put them into play. Some cards will recruit minions that match certain conditions, while others recruit randomly chosen minions.

There's also a new free single-player experience which, says Blizzard, is like nothing that's come to Hearthstone before. It's essentially a rogue-like dungeon crawler, called Dungeon Runs.

Here, players will have to defeat eight random bosses as they venture through a dungeon. Successfully defeating a boss will award new cards for your initially 10-strong deck. If you lose, however, you'll need to start all over from the beginning. Blizzard is calling Dungeon Runs its "most replayable single-player content ever".

Hearthstone: Kobolds and Catacombs will launch in December.