BlizzCon 2017 leak: HOTS damn it's time to Hanzo main

There's been a BlizzCon 2017 leak ahead of the opening ceremony this evening. Overwatch character Hanzo, and World of Warcraft dragon lady Alexstrasza, are heading to Heroes of the Storm, according the a screenshot of the Chinese HOTS website on ResetEra.

Hanzo's arrival means you will never have to play as another hero again, regardless of what your team needs. Remember, a Hanzo main is all you need.

Hanzo is a ranged bow-using ninja whose ultimate ability, in Overwatch, summons a phantasmal dragon which drains the health of all enemies it passes through.

He's far from the first Overwatch character to be brought into Blizzard's MOBA. He joins his brother Genji as well as Junkrat, Ana, D. Va, Lucio, Zarya and Tracer in the game. It feels like it's only a matter of time before Blizzard brings the entire Overwatch roster over.

Alexstrasza, meanwhile, joins other dragon-humanoid WoW character Chromie in HOTS.

The BlizzCon 2017 opening ceremony kicks off at 6pm UK time and we'll be covering the event live. Not long to go!