Eurogamer.net
  • PC
  • PlayStation 4
  • Xbox One

Blimey it's a new Overwatch map, hero and animated short

Support healer Moira and new map Blizzard World.

By Robert Purchese Published

It's a bumper night for Overwatch at BlizzCon 2017 - there's both a new hero and a new map coming!

The new hero is Moira, a support healer. She can teleport - an ability called Fade - and she produces beams and orbs that heal and drain. Her ultimate looks like a combined super-beam that heals all allies caught in it, or drains all enemies.

moira

The new map is Blizzard World, a zany theme park map based on all of Blizzard's properties. It's a hybrid Assault and Payload map and it's going live early next year, and will be on the PTR very soon.

In addition, Blizzard aired a new animated short for Reinhardt, which was wonderful as they always are.

About Robert Purchese

Picture of Robert.

Bertie is a senior staff writer. He's part of the furniture here, a friendly chair, and reports on all kinds of things, the stranger the better. @Clert on Twitter.

Comments (6)

Create an account

OR