The Dragon Ball Fighterz story mode looks like it will do the anime justice

Bandai Namco has put out a new video for promising Arc System Works developed fighting game Dragon Ball Fighterz that gives us our best look at the story mode yet.

Here's the setup: a troop of clones appears and warriors suddenly fall unconscious. It's all about Android 21 and Android 1, who are said to be key to the story.

The story has three playable arcs and, via the Link System, lets you embody different characters, share their mind and discuss while they live in the same body, which sounds pretty unnerving.

Outside of the fighting and cutscenes, there are world maps to explore and some light strategy to engage with. You can decide to save an ally or find skills to strengthen your relationship with the Super Warriors. It looks like this:

The best thing about the story mode is it looks just like the anime, with proper voice acting and decent production values. Dragon Ball fans should certainly get a kick out of it.

Dragon Ball Fighterz comes out on 26th January 2018 for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.