Team Rocket return in Pokémon Ultra Sun and Moon

Pokémon Ultra Sun and Moon sees the return of Team Rocket, the series' original baddies.

You'll be able to fight against Rocket boss Giovanni and his Mewtwo, first seen in the Pokémon anime two decades ago.

Re-named as Team Rainbow Rocket, Giovanni's crew includes the bosses of other crime syndicates featured throughout the series so far, including Teams Magma, Aqua, Galactic and Flare.

Today's new trailer for the games also confirms the inclusion of every Legendary Pokémon from previous generations, such as Ho-oh and Lugia, Articuno, Zapdos and Moltres up to more recent legendaries such as Xerneas and Yveltal.

(Mythical monsters such as Mew, Celebi and Arceus are not mentioned.)

A new collectible, Totem Stickers, and a new battling facility (The Battle Agency) where you can rent Pokémon to battle with round out the features shown.