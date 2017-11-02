Pinball FX3 hits Nintendo Switch later this month

Pinball FX3 comes out on Nintendo Switch on 14th November 2017, developer Zen Studios has announced.

The hook with Pinball FX3 is it has RPG elements. Playing a table gets you experience points and level advancements that continually unlock the potential for bigger points. You level up as you play and you have to think about which power-ups to equip.

The Switch version has vertical play orientation, so you can turn the screen sideways for a full view of the table, and HD rumble support that recreates the feel of an actual pinball machine. There's cross-play, too, so Switch players can play against "most other platforms". I'm guessing that counts PlayStation out.

Pinball FX3 is free to download (you get the Sorcerer's Lair table. Here's the list of available tables at launch: