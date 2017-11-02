Odyssey is fastest-selling Mario game in history

Nintendo has trumpeted the success of Super Mario Odyssey by releasing new sales stats for its 3D platformer around the world.

In Europe, Nintendo revealed Odyssey to be the fastest-selling Mario game ever released, beating previous record holder Super Mario Galaxy 2, released for the huge install base of the Wii.

At launch, #SuperMarioOdyssey is the fastest-selling Super Mario game in Europe! Thanks for the support â hope youâre enjoying the journey pic.twitter.com/SvqADbt31y — Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) November 2, 2017

In North America, Nintendo confirmed Odyssey was also the fastest-selling Mario game there, too, beating previous record holder New Super Mario Bros. Wii.

More than 1.1m copies of the game were sold over Odyssey's first five days on sale in the US, Nintendo added, making it the fastest-selling Switch game.

Thank you to everyone for taking this amazing journey with us and making #SuperMarioOdyssey the fastest selling game in Super Mario history! pic.twitter.com/UEeqQ0ebRo — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) November 2, 2017

On Monday, Nintendo announced two million Mario Odyssey sales worldwide over three days.

In Japan, nearly 500k copies were sold over the game's opening weekend.